Inflows from Telangana swells Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The first warning level in Godavari was sounded at Dowleswaram barrage in Andhra Pradesh following heavy inflows into the Godavari river from the upper riparian states like Telangana and Maharashtra.

The water level continues to rise at the Polavaram cofferdam flooding many villages. People from 30 villages have been evacuated. Another six villages are being evacuated.

The backwaters of Polavaram submerged Devipatnam. About seven lakh cusecs of water was released downstream. Revenue, Irrigation, Tribal Welfare, Medical and Health and other departments personnel have been put on high alert.

At Polavaram, flood level reached 30 metres at the spillway and water was being released from all the gates to the downstream. The Indian Railways diverted some trains due to incessant rains. Road link has been cut-off to many villages along Godavari bund as flood entered into many habitations.

As a precautionary measure, the tourist boat operators in Godavari have suspended the operations. The water current is very high at Kunavaram mandal of Chinturu Agency area. People at VR Puram, Kunavaram and other areas in Chinturu have been moved to safer places.

Officials are expecting discharge of over 10 lakh cusecs of water at Polavaram. With the water level touching 42.30 feet, officials of Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) have been put on high alert. Sri Gandi Posamma temple in Devipatnam mandal got inundated with floodwater and is closed. According to Rampachodavaram Sub Collector, Katta Simhachalam in Deviptanam mandal, out of 44 villages people of 22 villages have been evacuated and shifted to safer places.

It is reported that Chituru Agency of East Godavari district was also inundated by flood waters. If the flood fury continues unabated, it is likely that about 55,000 families and 370 villages in East Godavari district may face problems.

Following inundation of Kothuru – Polavaram road has been cut off and transportation to 19 villages of Polavaram mandal have been affected in West Godavari district.

District administration, NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to provide rescue and rehabilitation to the people in the affected villages.