Information to NSG.. Heavy security at the jail

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP ranks are celebrating in Rajamahendravaram and across the district as Nara Chandrababu Naidu was granted interim bail. The lawyers say that since the bail was given purely on health issues, there is no chance of this interim bail being suspended even because of the liquor case fled against Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. Jails DIG Ravi Kiran said that they will receive official bail orders in the afternoon. The information has been given to the NSG department which protects Chandrababu Naidu.

Former minister N. Chinarajappa said that Chandrababu Naidu was detained illegally by managing the systems and these attempts and conspiracies were thwarted by this bail. TDP leaders say that Chandrababu Naidu is likely to be released from jail in the evening if the documentation is completed smoothly.

The latest information from the party circles is that Chandrababu is likely to reach Mahdhurapudi airport from the jail and go to Hyderabad by plane. The TDP leaders said that Chandrababu's eye needs cataract surgery and urgent medical treatment for various health problems. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, party leader Kilaru Rajesh, and others are reaching Rajahmundry.

More than 300 policemen are being deployed at Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. In view of the moving of Chandrababul, traffic restrictions will be enforced on Jail Road.

Nara Lokesh and Brahmani will meet Chandrababu Naidu in jail at three o'clock in the afternoon. Jail officials said that they have already taken permission for Mulaqat.











