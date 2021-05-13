Initiate action on hospitals violating norms: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav directed the medical superintendent to initiate action against those responsible for irregularities in the allocation of beds in GGH. The Minister along with the Minister for IT, Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy conducted a review meeting with the district officials in the city on Wednesday on the Covid situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar said huge violations were reported in allocation of beds in hospital and asked the superintendent not to repeat such instances in the future. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu directed the medical superintendent to lodge a complaint with Superintendent of Police in this regard. Anil Kumar said the duty doctors in the ICU are being allocated more working hours making them restless and they should be confined to eight hours on the shift basis. He also asked the officials to take action against the Covid notified hospitals if they don't follow guidelines in allocating beds to the infected. Minister Goutham Reddy asked the officials to assess medical emergency cases properly and make them to allot beds to save valuable lives. Stating there was a huge difference in the first and second waves in terms of fatalities, he asked the officials to estimate the demand and supply of oxygen correctly for taking measures on a war foot basis. He said he would contact the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments for their support, if necessary based on the requirement of oxygen.

He said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the supply of oxygen. He appreciated the district administration for extending all necessary support to the infected. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said they had permitted 38 Covid notified hospitals for treatment in 332 ICU beds, 1,343 oxygen beds and 1,076 non-oxygen beds in the district. 36.5 MT of oxygen is being utilised in all these hospitals and said they had faced some problems with delay in reaching oxygen from Tamil Nadu. They had shifted oxygen from Vizag, ISRO and Karnataka for emergency needs, he explained. He said the demand for oxygen was increasing day by day and asked the Minister to take measures to fill the gap.

SP Bhaskar Bhushan said two police persons died during the first wave and seven persons died during the second wave and asked to provide good treatment to the police personnel along with other frontline workers. Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy, Joint Collectors MN Harendira Prasad and Dr N Prabhakar Reddy were present.