Inordinate delay in inauguration of shopping complex

Kurnool: As many as 27 shops constructed under Rural Urban scheme in Alur town are waiting for inauguration since 2020. The shopping complex has become a safe haven for illegal activities and drunkards during night hours. It has been constructed in Santa Bazar (daily market) place located in the heart of Alur town. It is also said that the gram panchayat was losing revenue of Rs 1 lakh per month that could be generated as rent from the shops.



According to information, Santa Bazar is a place where the people would sell vegetables, provisions, bangles, saris and several others after setting up small stalls on a daily basis. After selling up to evening, the vendors would wind up their business and again set up stalls the next morning. It is like a village market. Santa Bazar is located in an area of one acre.

The then TDP government with an objective to generate revenue to the panchayat department has planned the construction of a shopping complex on either end of the Santa Bazar leaving much space in the middle. The government has invited tenders for the shopping complex in 2019. One Vykunta Choudhary has won the contract at Rs 1.20 crore and completed the complex in all respects. After the completion, he has handed it over to Panchayat Raj department in 2020, stated Vykunta Choudhary.

However, the shops are yet to be inaugurated. One of the reasons for the delay is stated to be lack of understanding behind the TDP sarpanch and ruling party leaders in sharing the shops. As a result of which the opening has been kept pending till date.

In fact the authorities have to conduct open auctions for the shops. The persons who participate and secure shops in auction would be handed over the shops. Instead, it is learnt that some time ago, in March this year, open auction was called but there were no participants in the process.

Only the leaders of the ruling party and loyalists of TDP sarpanch have participated and discussed shop sharing. However, they could not reach an agreement on sharing the shops. Since then the shops remained closed till date.

Speaking to The Hans India, Alur panchayat secretary P Nagabushanam said that some works are still pending. Electrification to shops has not yet been done and a transformer is also yet to be installed. There is a proposal to lay cement roads and construct a compound wall. After laying cement roads and compound walls, an open auction is likely to be invited, stated the Panchayat secretary.

The panchayat secretary has thrashed out allegations that sharing of shops between the ruling party leaders and TDP sarpanch had halted the inauguration.