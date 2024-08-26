Inordinate delay in launch of Vaikunthapuram reservoir works

Vijayawada: Proposal for construction of a reservoir on Krishna river upstream of Prakasam barrage near Vaikunthapuram has been pending for several years.

The TDP government after bifurcation of the State decided to construct a reservoir upstream of Prakasam barrage to store 10 tmcft water to meet the requirements for drinking water and irrigation.

The reservoir connects Vaikunthapuram village of Guntur district and Damuluru village near Kanchikacherla in NTR district. The main objective of the proposed reservoir is to utilise the Krishna floodwater which is released from Pulichintala reservoir.

The Prakasam barrage storage capacity is only 3 tmcft. If a reservoir is constructed upstream of Prakasam barrage and downstream of Pulichintala it will be useful to store the floodwater. But, the proposal has been pending for many years. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for construction of the reservoir in 2019. But, the works are yet to begin.

Due to lack of storage facility, floodwater is being released into the sea from Prakasam Barrage every year. Pulichintala reservoir is located between Nagarjuna Sagar and Prakasam barrage. The storage capacity of Pulichintal reservoir is 45 tmcft. Now, the Pulichintala reservoir is full and over 36,000 cusecs of water is released from the reservoir. This water is released into sea due to lack of storage facility.

The TDP government had proposed Vaikunthapuram reservoir on Krishna river upstream of Prakasam barrage. The reservoir can also supply drinking water to capital Amaravati.

Due to funds crunch, the TDP government could not start the construction works earlier. The estimated cost of the Vaikunthapuram reservoir was around Rs 1,500 crore.

Road-cum-reservoir project connects the capital Amaravati to Kanchikacherla, which is located on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

The previous YSRCP government has neglected the Vaikunthapuram reservoir.

Now, the TDP and its allies the JSP and BJP are in power and can construct the reservoir to store the floodwater and supply water to capital Amaravati.

During the summer season, water storage tanks in Krishna, Guntur, Eluru and Bapatla districts badly need water. If 10 tmcft water is stored in the proposed Vaikunthapuram reservoir, it can be used for drinking water purposes.

Besides, the water can also be used for irrigation purposes in four districts. Irrigation department officials said the TDP government made proposals to construct the reservoir but could not make due to funds crunch.