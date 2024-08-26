Inordinate delay in launch of Vaikunthapuram reservoir works

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Science and Technology Pawan Kalyan has said India will progress further if the country utilises the fruits of the space research and development being made by the country. He said there was a need to create awareness among the children on the achievements of India in space technology and astronomy.

He said AP government is ready to promote awareness among students on science and technology. The Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday met Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov and Space Kidz India representatives at his camp office in Hyderabad.

Cosmonaut Sergei and representatives of Kidz India have explained about the satellites and their functioning.

Space Kidz India founder CEO Dr Kesan has requested Pawan Kalyan to set up a space park in Andhra Pradesh. She said Space Park is only in NASA, USA and felt that if the AP government established a Space Park, the students of the State can gain knowledge and get benefitted.

Pawan Kalyan felicitated cosmonaut Sergei who had spent time in the space for six months. Sergei explained his experiences in space, the life there and other details. Pawan has hosted lunch to the guests on the occasion.