‘INS Kadmatt’ leads mobile Fleet Review at Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day

Visakhapatnam: In a strong display of friendship and maritime partnership, INS Kadmatt, an indigenously designed and built anti-submarine warfare corvette, was accorded the honour of conducting and leading the mobile Fleet Review on September 4 as part of Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day celebrations.

The ceremonial column comprised INS Kadmatt as the lead ship with FNS Auguste Benebig, HMPNGS Gilbert Toropo, HMPNGS Ted Diro, HMPNGS Rochus Lokinap, VOEA Nqahau Koula and HMAS Childers.

Being a multinational and multiplatform event to be conducted within the confines of Port Moresby harbour, Kadmatt, as the Officer Conducting the Serial (OCS), navigated various challenges associated with the event with precision. Having been entrusted with the responsibility on September 1, in order to ensure safe conduct as well as precise manoeuvres of the warships, a detailed briefing was conducted for all the ships and clear orders were issued.

As a result of thorough preparation in harbour, the seven warships representing five countries sailed with precision at a distance of 600 yards between each vessel in a single column, arriving at their respective saluting positions at pre-decided time. Subsequently, all the ships proceeded safely to secure alongside, marking the successful culmination of the event.

The conduct highlights the ability of the Indian Navy to operate in a multinational environment, reaffirming its standing as a highly trained and professional force. It also brings out the increasing interoperability that the like-minded navies of the Indo Pacific enjoy and the Indian Navy’s rising reputation as the preferred security partner.