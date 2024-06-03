  • Menu
INS Mysore celebrates 25th anniversary

Naval personnel participating in the silver jubilee celebrations of INS Mysore
Naval personnel participating in the silver jubilee celebrations of INS Mysore

The ship, indigenously designed and constructed, is the second of the Delhi class destroyers and has rendered yeoman service to the country

Visakhapatnam: INS Mysore, the frontline destroyer of the Eastern Fleet, celebrated its silver jubilee, marking 25 years of its glorious service to the nation. The ship, indigenously designed and constructed, is the second of the Delhi class destroyers and has rendered yeoman service to the country.

Throughout its illustrious career, INS Mysore has participated in multiple key missions and operations, earning accolades and honours. The ship is affiliated with the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army, strengthening the bond between the two services.

As part of the celebrations, a blood donation camp was conducted onboard that saw a participation of approximately 250 personnel and families of the ship for the noble cause.

X