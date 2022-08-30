Inspire children to become great sportspersons: Collector Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy exhorted the children to become great sports persons for spreading the greatness of country.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) district authority and Olympic Association of Tirupati District jointly observed National Sports Day–2022 marking the birthday of noted hockey player Major Dhyan Chand Singh here on Monday.

Speaking after garlanding a portrait of Dhyan Chand at a meeting held at Mahati Auditorium here, the Collector advised the parents to encourage their children to take part in sports which help them to become icons in their chosen field of sport and also will help them to be strong both physically and mentally.

Pointing out the students taking extreme steps for failing in academic examinations, he said the lack of mental strength driving the students towards taking extreme step even for small failures in their life.

Stating that Major Dhyan Chand brought recognition international wide to hockey the national sport with his exceptional skills in playing the game, he added that every school children should watch the biopicof Indian sports persons, who made their mark in the field of sport despite being poor facing hardships in their life and stood inspiration to present generation youth.

Watching biopics of noted sports persons will instill confidence in school children and inspire them to reach their goals in their life through commitment and hard work, Collector Reddy opined.

The Collector advised the youth to select sports as their interest to bring fame to the country.

Olympic Association of Tirupati District chairman JalliMadhusudhan said Major Dhyan Chand was the inspiration for every sportsperson in the country.

Later, the Collector presented appreciation certificates and medals to students who excelled in sports.

Earlier, SAAP and Olympic Association of Tirupati district jointly organised a rally with Olympic torch from Srinivasa Sports Complex to Mahathi Auditorium wherein students and sports persons took part.

The rally was flagged off by the Olympic Association of Tirupati District chairman JalliMadhusudhan. District Sports Officer Murali Krishna, district Olympic Association president Anajaneyulu Naidu, SETVIN manager Mohan, coaches of various sports and students were present.