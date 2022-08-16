Instil patriotism in students, Madrasas told

Ongole (Prakasam District): BJP AP Minority Morcha former president and national vice-president of Human Rights Council of India Shaik Khalifatulla Basha said that today the people of the country are celebrating 75 years of independence because of the commitment, sacrifices, valour and selflessness of the great people, who participated in the freedom movement.

He participated as the chief guest at 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Madrasa run by Darul Uloom Hasanatul Abrar Trust at Valluru on the outskirts of Ongole town on Monday and hoisted the national flag.

Addressing staff and students of the Madrasa, he observed that the people in those days never thought of religions, regions and castes but fought unitedly for the freedom of the country. He said the constitution prepared by Dr BR Ambedkar bestowed equal rights to every citizen and people have status before the constitution. He advised that the Madrasas should give priority to patriotism, along with the teaching Quran.

Madrasa chairman Syed Moulana Rafi, Madrasa teachers Moulana Hafiz and Mohammad Shareef, Adil Innovation Club director Shaik Aheet and others also participated in the programme.