Insufficient supply of urea hits farmers

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): A shortage of urea in Devanakonda mandal has sparked distress among farmers, particularly with recent light rainfall and expanded cotton cultivation prompting increased demand for complex fertilisers. Private fertiliser shops are linking urea sales to bio-pesticides, preventing farmers from purchasing urea independently. As a result, many are flocking to the government-run Rythu Seva Kendra (RSK) in Devanakonda for supplies.

On Wednesday, a truck delivering urea bags to the RSK triggered a rush of farmers from surrounding villages. The crisis has been exacerbated by the recent transfer of village-level Agricultural Assistants, disrupting fertiliser distribution to local RSKs.

With no stock available in villages, farmers are forced to travel to mandal headquarters, overwhelming the central RSK. Farmers voiced frustration over the restriction of two urea bags per Aadhaar card, arguing it is insufficient for their cultivation needs.

The limited supply and distribution challenges have heightened tensions, as farmers rely heavily on urea for their crops during this critical period.Mandal Agricultural Officer Usha Rani addressed the concerns, assuring farmers that urea and DAP supplies to village-level RSKs will resume after July 5. She urged calmness, emphasising that steps are being taken to streamline distribution across the mandal. Authorities are working to address the logistical issues caused by the staff transfers and ensure equitable access to fertilisers. The situation underscores the need for improved supply chain management to support farmers during peak agricultural seasons. For now, farmers are hopeful that the promised resumption of supplies will alleviate the shortage and enable them to meet their cultivation demands effectively.