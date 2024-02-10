INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots

Under the auspices of INTAC (India's National Institute for Art Heritage Conservation), a meeting took place at the organization's office on Saturday. K. Chinnapa Reddy, the Convener of the INTAC District Chapter, mentioned that fifteen years ago, Siddawatam Sitaramaiah, as the convener, and M. Janakiram, as the co-convener, published a book featuring the heritage aspects of the district. This viewpoint was also supported by former convener Elias Reddy.

Several suggestions were made by YVU. Controller of Examinations, Acharya N. Eswara Reddy, Representative of Art Department, Ch. Venkatesh, Patron of Rayalaseema Tourism and Cultural Society, Padma Priya Chandra Reddy, and Secretary Konduru Janardana Raju. President of Lions Club of Kadapa Annamayya, Potula Venkatrami Reddy, expressed his willingness to contribute towards the promotion of tourist areas.

Notable local figures, such as Payyavula Venugopal and Y.V.U. Acharya Moola Mallikarjuna Reddy, also suggested that the appointment of committees to collect photos and information for the book would facilitate the work.

The program was attended by Dr. R. Ranganatha Reddy, P.V. Ramesh, Sivaiah, Sampath, K. Sanjiva Reddy, Satti Bharavi, Ragha Vendra Verma, Bogala Konda Reddy, Dr. Chintakunta Siva Reddy, poet Kalluru Bala Yalla Reddy, and Dr. Vellala Venkateswa Rachari, among others. The formation of executive committees has been decided to be done soon.