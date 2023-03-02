Inter-polytechnic sports meet begins

Srikakulam: Inter government agriculture polytechnic college sports, games and cultural meet was inaugurated at Government Agriculture College campus at Naira in Srikakulam on Wednesday. The four-day event will conclude on March 4 with valedictory programme. Dean of students' affairs of Aacharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU), P Sambasiva Rao inaugurated the event.





Speaking on the occasion, he advised the students to participate in sports, games, cultural and social service events. He said the events will help students to improve their personality in all aspects. Director for agriculture polytechnic colleges of the ANGRAU, M Sri Rekha said sports, games and cultural events will be helpful to improve human relations, develop friendly atmosphere, to improve discipline and sportive nature.





Government Agriculture College associate dean, D Srinivas, physical directors, professors and teaching staff attended. A total of 420 students from 21 agriculture polytechnic colleges across the state participated in the events.











