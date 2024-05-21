International Day for Biological Diversity 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

The International Day for Biological Diversity, sanctioned by the United Nations, aims to raise awareness about biodiversity issues. Biodiversity, the intricate web of life on Earth, is crucial for human well-being and the health of ecosystems. Its rapid decline poses significant threats to both nature and humanity. The term "biodiversity," coined by Walter G. Rosen in 1985, describes "the variety of life on Earth and the natural patterns it forms." This special day promotes a deeper understanding of these critical issues. Here are the details about the upcoming celebration, including its date, theme, history, and significance.



Date and Theme for 2024

The International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated annually on May 22. In 2024, it will be observed on a Wednesday with the theme "Be Part of the Plan." This theme encourages participation from governments, indigenous peoples, local communities, NGOs, lawmakers, businesses, and individuals to support the implementation of the Biodiversity Plan.

Historical Background

Established by the UN General Assembly's Second Committee in 1993, the International Day for Biological Diversity was initially celebrated on December 29, marking the Convention on Biological Diversity's enactment date. On December 20, 2000, the celebration date was changed to May 22 to honor the Convention's adoption at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit in 1992, and to avoid conflicts with late December holidays.

Significance of the Day

Aligned with the UN Post-2015 Development Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals, the International Day for Biological Diversity addresses a wide range of global issues. Biodiversity affects oceans, forests, food security, health, sustainable development, and many other areas. Its importance was emphasized in the Rio+20 outcome document, "The World We Want: A Future for All." The 2024 celebration seeks to build momentum towards the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 16), scheduled in Colombia from October 21 to November 1, 2024. The day encourages support for biodiversity through various promotional activities and materials.