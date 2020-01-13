Inter state crickrt tournament begins in Kadapa

Kadapa: Kernal CK. Naidu interstate cricket tournament begins at YS Raja Reddy cricket stadium in the city on Monday. District Collector CH. Harikiran inaugurated the tournament.

Speaking the occasion he said that Kadapa district is having a history in conducting different national level sports and games. He said that keeping the view of promoting games and sports chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen to develop all playgrounds including YS Raja Reddy cricket stadium with international standards by providing infrastructure facilities in a big way.

The collector recalled that after State Bifurcation only Visakhapatnam having cricket stadium with international standards entire the state. Now the chief minister is keen on designing YS Raja Reddy cricket stadium with international standards. He said that recently it was brought to the notice of chief minister over the development of Kadapa airport with international standards to host cricket tournaments.

Andhra Cricket Association CEO Dr. Venkata Siva Reddy, Cricket operations director K. Venugopala Rao and others were present.