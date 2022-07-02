Interactive session on SPMVV, BTH BTech dual degree held

Tirupati: International Relations Office, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam organised an interaction with the officials of Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden with the B-Tech Dual Degree Students of Engineering College on Friday. The MoU between BTH, Sweden and SPMVV to offer B-Tech Dual Degree programme to the students of the university entered in 2016 has been renewed on Friday with more emphasis on the academic exchange programme. As part of this programme students study 3 years of Engineering in Computer Science at Mahila University and 4th Year at BTH, Sweden. The students who come under this programme will get dual Degrees both from SPMVV and BTH. This is also extended to the Mechanical and Electronic students. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna stated that faculty exchange and student internships at BTH and joint programmes by BTH and SPMVV will be initiated immediately. Dr Mats F Walter, Director International BTH announced that two students from the regular batch of Computer Science Engineering will be given admission in BTH without any tuition fee to study 4th year CSE at BTH. He also offered Scholarships at Masters level from BTH.

Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, Director, School of Engineering and Technology Prof A Ramakrishna Rao, Dy Director International and Director of India Initiatives at BTH Gurudutt Velpula and Dean, International Relations in SPMVV Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi also spoke on the occasion.

Gurudutt also interacted with students on academic schedules, employment opportunities available at BTH. Prof V Nirmala, Associate Dean, International Relations and Prof V Saritha, Coordinator of BTH participated in the event.