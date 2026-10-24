Interdisciplinary learning key for career success

Machilipatnam: Emphasising the importance of interdisciplinary learning under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramjee stated that students across arts, science, and engineering fields must expand beyond their primary departments to drive career success and national innovation.

Speaking at an awareness seminar on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) hosted at Krishna University, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramjee highlighted that modern career opportunities are deeply tied to fresh innovations. “While smartphone and mobile app usage continues to surge, there is a pressing need to better leverage indigenous technology to generate economic value,” Ramjee remarked.

The IPR awareness seminar was jointly organised under the aegis of the AP MSME Development Corporation (Nodal Agency) and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH – Executing Agency) as part of the ‘RiseUp MSME X RAMP’ (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) initiative, supported by the World Bank.

The event saw participation from key academic and industry figures, including Engineering College Principal Prof Sundar Krishna, Prof Babu Reddy, Prof Kiran Kumar, Dr Vijayakumari, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub Innovation Associate David Johnson and IPR Expert Ravindra.