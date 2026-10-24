APSPF training centre in Gannavaram soon

Guntur: Principal secretary, Home Department, Kumar Viswajit stated that budget proposals have been submitted to the government for establishing a Special Protection Force training centre on the five acres of land allotted near Gannavaram for training activities. He added that the abolition of the deputation quota for police officers in APSPF had paved the way for faster promotions for officers in the APSPF.

He addressed the valedictory of the APSPF Sports Meet held at the ANU on Friday and received the guard of honour presented by SPF personnel. APSPF Inspector General BV Ramireddy stated that with the initiative of the Home Department Principal Secretary, proposals relating to SPF were being resolved expeditiously.

As part of these measures, the government had issued orders upgrading 248 constables belonging to the 1998 batch and 373 constables belonging to the 2000 batch as head constables. APSPF Commandant, Vijayawada Zone Muddada Shankara Rao, assistant commandants were present.

