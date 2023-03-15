Intermediate exam 2023 begins in AP and Telangana, officials made all arrangements

The Intermediate examinations have begun in both the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. The authorities have made all the arrangements and have set up 1473 examination centers in Telangana and 1489 in AP respectively. In Telangana, 9,47,699 students are expected to appear for the exam including 4,82,677 first year students and 4,65,022 second year students. When it comes to AP a total of 10,03,990 students will write the inter exams including 4,82,677 first year students and 4,65,022 candidates for second year exams.



The Inter Board has already asked the RTC officials to arrange additional buses to the examination centers. The officials of the electricity department have been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the examination centers. Officials revealed that the question papers will be sealed and the answer sheets will be packed under the supervision of CC cameras. Hall tickets are directly downloaded by the students. Students are advised to check the name and subjects on the hall ticket.

The officials said that even the invigilators are not allowed to have cell phones in the examination hall. The board officials have given instructions to stop the RTC bus if they show the exam pad. He asked to make arrangements for more buses to ply towards the examination centres. A control room and a toll free number have been set up for the students.