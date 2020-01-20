Intermediate student killed in train accident at Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram: In a tragic incident, an intermediate student has died when he was hit by a train in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The deceased identified as V Joginder Bhupathi Naidu (18), a native of Beemavaram village in Badangi mandal here in the district. He is studying inter second year at Chaitanya college in Vijayawada.

Recently, he came to the village over the Sankranti holidays and enjoyed the festival with family members and friends. While on his way back to the college, he was hit by Visakha-Koraput (DMU) train at 9:30 am while crossing the railway track near Donkinavalasa.

In the accident, Joginder died on the spot. Upon receiving the information from the station master, the Bobbili police have reached the site. On the incident, the police have registered a case and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.