International branding for coir products in East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: The State government has initiated steps to get international branding for local products famous at district-level. As part of it, one popular product in each of 13 districts has been identified and they will get 'Made in Andhra' branding. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local slogan, 'one district-one product' scheme was launched in in East Godavari district and 'coir and coir products' have been selected under this programme.



The Industries department devised an action plan and the department will extend its help from the selection of raw material to marketing of the product.

Moreover, the department is also taking steps to manufacture the coir products with less investment and to ensure good profits.

The district is supplying 60 per cent of coir fibre out of 65,000 metric tonnes supplied from the State and 60 per cent of coir pith out of 32,000 metric tonnes exported from the State. As many as 600 coir industries are functioning in the district and about 10,000 workers are getting livelihood, mainly women. Coir fibre is exported to China and coir pith along with coir yarn to 15 other countries.

As many as 15 coir products are being manufactured as against 140 varieties. Many handicrafts made with coir fibre are getting tremendous response including furniture. In 1970, the coir industry came into existence in the district. Between 2000 and 2010 it was in trouble. However, due to introduction of the latest technology in coir industry, now it is flourishing.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Coir Board regional officer K Dasaradha Rao said that two clusters started in Kadiyapulanka and Amalapuram with Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises department and an incubation centre is also functioning in Coir Board regional office.

The board is also imparting training to enhance manufacturing skills among the entrepreneurs and now 60 candidates are undergoing training. Many youths are showing interest to start coirindustry because of the demand for coir products and government subsidies to the industry, he averred.

