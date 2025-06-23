Interstate fraudster held in land dispute case

Puttaparthi: A notorious interstate fraudster, Moramishetty Pandu alias Pandu, was arrested and remanded in connection with a violent land dispute incident in Kothacheruvu, near Dharmavaram Road.

The arrest was confirmed by DSP Vijay Kumar, who briefed the media alongside CI Maruthi Shankar. The case relates to a violent attack that occurred on June 7, involving a land parcel in Survey No. 446.

The land was reportedly purchased five years ago by Shettigari Susheelamma from Dal Mill Suri and his wife. When Susheelamma attempted to construct a fence on the property, around 40 individuals led by Suri’s wife launched a brutal attack using sticks and rods.

Nine people, including Susheelamma’s son and several workers, sustained serious injuries. DSP Vijay Kumar revealed that Pandu, the brother of Dal Mill Suri, was the main conspirator and facilitator in the case.

He was arrested in Gangavathi, Karnataka, by a special team under the supervision of CI Maruthi Shankar. Pandu, aged 43, is a resident of Whitefield, Bengaluru, and originally hails from Narayana Reddy Palli village in Kothacheruvu Mandal.

He has a long history of criminal activities, with 47 cases registered against him in nine states: 29 in Andhra Pradesh, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Karnataka, and one each in Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

He also faces four NIA cases and has previously served time in Parappana Agrahara and Tihar Jails. Authorities stated that Pandu provided shelter to the accused and played a crucial role in planning the attack.

He was already under surveillance since 2019, listed in the suspect sheet of Kothacheruvu Police Station. DSP Vijay Kumar confirmed that Pandu was produced before a magistrate and remanded. He appreciated the efforts of CI Maruthi Shankar and the special team for their swift action.

The police have assured that the remaining accused in the casewill be arrested soon, and further investigation is ongoing.