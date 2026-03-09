Int’l Women’s Day organsied

Anantapur: Womens hould fight against the traditional ideology prevailing in Indian society said NSUI Andhra Pradesh State General Secretary Naresh Yanamala.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, NSUI National President Vinod Jakar, NSUI Andhra Pradesh State General Secretary Naresh Yanamala organized a conference on the topic of Women Empowerment - Challenges in Anantapur city under the auspices of NSUI Andhra Pradesh State General Secretary Naresh Yanamala.

In this conference, women working in various fields were honored and felicitated. Speaking on the occasion, Naresh Yanamala said that the power that lays the foundation for the values of equality, justice and development in society is "Women Power".

He said that National Women's Day, celebrated every year on March 8, is not only a day to honor the achievements of women, but also a day of introspection to the challenges they face in front of the society. In a diverse country like India, despite significant progress in the fields of education, health, employment, politics, science and technology, women still face many social, economic and cultural challenges.