IOB NLR branch shifted to new premises

Nellore: Indian Overseas Branch (IOB) Nellore Brach was shifted to new premises at D No 16/1/120, Jonnalagadda Vari Street in Nellore city, which was formally inaugurated by Tirupati Chief Regional Manager (CRM) Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday.

The CRM said that IOB has been offerings several loans for MSME, education, housing, retail, agriculture, jewellery, Mudra, SHGs etc and also implementing government schemes such as PM Surya Ghar, PM Vishwakarma, PM Vidyalakshmi and facilitating enrollment in social security insurance schemes.

He also informed that they are offering attractive deposit schemes at 6.6% interest for general public, 7.1% for senior citizens and 7.35% for super senior citizens for a special tenure deposit of 444 days.

Nellore branch Chief Manager Hemalatha Natarajan, Tirupati RO Senior Manager D Babu Rao, Tirumala BM G Mahesh Babu, Padipeta BM Ramesh Nath Reddy V, IOB Officers' Association AGS N Rajasekhar Reddy, Magunta Layout BMV Gowthami and others were present.