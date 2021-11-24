IPE-22: Dec 13 last date for fee payment

Guntur: The Board Intermediate Education informed that last date for the payment of intermediate first year and second year students appearing for the IPE-2022 March is December 13. The BIE secretary M V Seshagiri issued orders to this effect.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that with a penalty of Rs 120, the students may pay examination fee up to December 23, with a penalty of Rs500 fees may be paid up to December 30 and with a penalty of Rs1,000 fees may be paid up to next January 4.

Similarly, with a penalty of Rs2,000, IPE-2022 March examination fees may be paid up to next January 10, with a penalty of Rs 3,000 fees may be paid up to January 17.Last date for the payment of fee with a penalty of Rs 5,000 is next January 20.

Referring to the details of examination fee for the first year, he said that the cost of application form is Rs 10. Examination fee for general courses is Rs 500. Examination fee for vocational courses is Rs 700. Examination fee for general and vocational, bridge course subjects is Rs 145. Examination fee for the first year backlog candidates appearing for practicals is Rs 200. Bridge course examination fee to appear for Mathematics (For BIPC first year students).

The examination fee for second year is that the cost of application is Rs 10. The examination fee for second year regular students is Rs 700. The examination fee for first year papers or second year papers is Rs 500. The examination fee for first year and second year subjects is Rs 1200. The examination fee for second year regular subjects for vocational courses is Rs700.