Irate passengers attack police at Andhra borders, DGP warns of strict action

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said that the attack at the Dachappalli zone check post in Guntur district was unfortunate. It is unacceptable to engage in such undesirable activities while the public health emergency is in force throughout the country. He strongly condemned the attack on the police. The DGP has warned that strict action will be taken against those who carry out the attacks.

"It is our duty to act as a responsible citizen in this situation where the country is facing an emergency. According to the Medical Emergency Protocol, the Prime Minister and the Union government have called for self-restraint for himself, his family and citizens. To this end, the boundaries between the states have been closed. Communities between districts have stopped. Villages voluntarily went into self-incarceration. At this time, the borders of all the districts have been broken, breaking the laws and getting on bikes, cars and buses to break the protocol and reach the border, which is a nuisance.

Nevertheless, the two governments negotiated on humanitarian view and agreed on a protocol set by the central government, which would allow the state to conduct medical tests based on their health and the health of their family members. Buses were provided for them. Quarantine centers have been set up.

Ignoring all this, they tried to cross the boundaries. After dark, the police were attacked and seriously injured. We strongly condemn this. We will take strict action against those who carry out the attacks. "We appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad to stay there. The government of Telangana has promised to provide all the infrastructure, following discussions between the two governments, " DGP Gautam Sawang said.