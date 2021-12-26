IRCS extends support to flood victims

Nellore: Red Cross AP State Branch Chairman Dr P Sridhar Reddy distributed support to 20 families of flood victims at Pallepadu village of Indukurpet Mandal on Saturday. He visited the place on Saturday and said as soon as they informed about the situation in Nellore, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan responded and asked to aid the needy immediately.

He appreciated P Chandrasekhar Reddy, Chairman of Nellore branch, for his swift services during the floods. He said Nellore was ideal branch across the country in providing services to the needy. Chandrasekhar Reddy said they have been distributing tarpaulin, mosquito nets, blankets, utensils and others from last month in a phased manner.

District Branch vice-chairman D Sudhir Naidu, treasurer Suresh Kumar Jain, State Management Committee Member D Ravi Prakash and others were present.