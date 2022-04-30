Irked villagers attack MLA over death of YSCRP leader

Eluru: Tension prevailed after the villagers in large numbers suddenly attacked the Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao on Saturday morning. The MLA had visited the village to enquire into the death of YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad who was murdered.

The MLA also wanted to meet the family members of the YSRCP leader. The irked villagers attacked the MLA and others who came to rescue him. The police rushed to the spot and tried to save the MLA but even the police were not spared. It is said that villagers believe that YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad was murdered for political gains.

When the MLA came to the village, the villagers were angry on him and attacked him. A case has been registered and investigation underway. The MLA, villagers and police were shifted to a nearby government hospital for immediate treatment as all of them were hurt during the clash. Further details are awaited.