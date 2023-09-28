IRR planned to benefit Narayana colleges, Heritage: Perni Nani

Velagapudi: Senior leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh in the alleged inner ring road (IRR) scam during the discussion on the last day of Assembly here on Wednesday.

The former minister said the master plan of IRR was altered to benefit the Heritage Foods and former minister P Narayana-owned colleges. “TDP leader Lingamaneni Ramesh changed the plan so that the inner ring road would come from the middle of his farm. But Chandrababu claims it was the decision of the Cabinet. Lokesh, who is A-14, claims that he has nothing to do with IRR. From 2008 to 2017, Lokesh was the director of Heritage. They decided to buy land in Amaravati when Lokesh was the director of the Heritage,” said Perni Nani.

He also alleged that Chandrababu and Narayana grabbed the assigned lands from Dalits in Amaravati that is illegal. “Further, Lingamaneni Ramesh said in the High Court that he gave his house to Chandrababu out of loyalty. Immediately after leaving the post of CM, Rs 27 lakh was given as rent to Ramsh. The families of Naidu and Ramesh will not say anything about the transactions of Rs 27 lakh,” said Nani. Speaking on the ‘scam’ in Assembly, revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said, “Records of assigned lands in Amaravati were destroyed. Records were destroyed and lands were taken by threatening the poor. The then government used the machinery for their own benefit.”