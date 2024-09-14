Irregularities alleged at Srikakulam Road railway station

Srikakulam: Irregularities are being alleged in running ticket printing machines in Srikakulam Road (Amadalavalasa) railway station. This is the only station which has connectivity with the district headquarters Srikakulam city, 12 km away.

To avoid passengers rushing at regular ticket counters, ticket printing machines were introduced at busy stations and Srikakulam Road is one among them. These machines were allotted to 12 persons who are retired railway employees as per the policy of the department.

But out of the 12 persons, only three are actually maintaining these machines and others are being run by benamis. Station official are allegedly collecting Rs5,000 each from these benami personsevery month.

Apart from this, food items and water bottles are being sold at more than fixed prices in railway station. For instance, a litre water bottle costing Rs 15 is being sold at Rs 20.

Instead of branded food items, substandard items are being sold at prices on par with branded ones. Complaints by passengers to station officials fell on deaf ears.

Passengers are forced to pay charges at the parking facility arranged for the passengers. Despite payment, there are no amenities at the parking lot leading to vehicles often getting damaged.

There are also allegations that Tatkal facility is being misused by the station officials by collecting more money from the passengers taking advantage of their hurry desperation.