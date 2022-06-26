Irregularities in Rajanagaram constituency: TDP

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari) : TDP leader and former MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh alleged that corruption and irregularities are going rampant in the Rajanagaram constituency. He said he had revealed irregularities along with evidence including irregularities in the Katavaram sand ramp. Speaking to the media persons on Saturday in Korukonda, he demanded that if there are permits for excavation of hills, ponds, and sand ramps in the constituency, it should be made public. It has been criticised that excavations are being done without permits.

He said there were no irregularities during the tenure of the previous TDP led government. It is flagrant that there is an exploitation of public resources in this government. He called on to avoid slinging mud at others to justify wrongdoing. Telugu Rythu district joint secretary Adapa Veerababu, TNTUC district vice-president T Sreenu, TDP leaders Rongala Srinivas, M Rambabu, Vallepally Gopi, D Srinivas, Marisetti Ramana, Parasa Srinivas and others were present on the occasion.