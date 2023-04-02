Irrigation canals neglected in Srikakulam

The state government is not allotting sufficient funds for irrigation canals repair works before every kharif season in the district. As a result, even silt removing works, jungle clearance and bunds strengthening works is not started. A total of 19 mandals are covered under the ayacut area of the Gotta barrage project. RMC ayacut covers seven mandals and LMC ayacut covers 12 mandals. These canals are damaged and farmers in Palasa, Vajrapukotturu mandals are unable to get water for their crops even in kharif season.





"We have prepared detailed project report (DPR) and also submitted to the government," said superintendent engineer (SE) of Vamsadhara project, DT Rao. Another project Narayanapuram situated across the Uttarandhra, Nagavali which is having ayacut area in 12 mandals through its RMC and LMC and total extent of ayacut area is 34,700 acres. Main and minor canals of the project are damaged and farmers in tail end areas in Etcherla mandal are unable to get sufficient water for their crops.





Farmers are resorting direct sowing method for cultivation paddy crop during every kharif season due to water scarcity. "For moderinisation of project works an amount of Rs 112 crore is required and we submitted to the estimation cost to the government," said SE for regular irrigation wing, P Sudhakar Rao.



