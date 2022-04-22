Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu hints at redesigning of Polavaram project

Vijayawada: Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said that experts will visit Polavaram project to study the diaphragm wall, which was damaged in 2019 floods. He said Polavaram project works will be delayed due to the damage of diaphragm wall.

Ambati Rambabu addressed media at the irrigation office in Vijayawada on Thursday after assuming charge as the Irrigation Minister at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the Irrigation Minister. He said irrigation projects would be completed in a phased manner and water will be supplied to the farmers for cultivation.

When asked about Polavaram project works and progress, Ambati Rambabu said experts would inspect the Polavaram project soon.

He alleged Polavaram project diaphragm wall was damaged in 2019 floods due to the negligence of the previous TDP government. He said a decision would be taken on redesigning of Polavaram project or continuation of the works. He said the experts will study to what extent the diaphragm wall was damaged and how the project to be completed.

The Minister said never in the history of India a project's diaphragm wall damaged during construction. For the first a project diaphragm was damaged, and it happened in case of Polavaram project. He said he would visit the project and see the construction works. He alleged former Irrigation Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao was responsible

for washing away of cofferdam and Rs 430 crore public money was wasted due to the washing away of cofferdam in the floods.

He said the government would take a decision on redesign of the project or continuation of the works basing on the suggestions to be given by the experts, who will visit the project.

Rambabu alleged there was a huge corruption in previous TDP government in the construction of Polavaram project. He recalled even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had used the Polavaram project as the ATM and the TDP government resorted to large scale corruption.