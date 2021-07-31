Irrigation tanks to get facelift in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: many irrigation tanks in the district to get facelift under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as part of 'Mana Ooru-Mana Cheruvu' scheme.

District Water Management Agency (DWMA) is responsible for implementing works under MGNREGS and it has identified a total of 620 tanks across the district for the beatification.

Under this process silt removal, weeds removal, bund strengthening, avenue plants, installation of cement benches and laying of roads will be taken. With an aim to provide employment to the local labour, for works of each tank Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh will be granted under the MGNREGS.

The revenue and irrigation department officials are concentrating on identifying and removal of encroachments on tanks.

DWMA project director Hanumanthu Rao told The Hans India that they have started the tank beautification project in some villages under pilot basis under 'Mana Ooru-Mana Cheruvu'.