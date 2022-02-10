ISRO to launch PSLV-C52 rocket from Sriharikota on February 14

The scientists are preparing to launch the PSLV-C52 rocket at 5.59 am on the 14th from the second launch pad of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Sriharikota Rocket Center. In this regard, ISRO on Wednesday announced that arrangements are being made to conduct the countdown process before 25.30 hrs i.e. at 4.29 am on the 13th of this month. As part of the launch, the assembly of the vehicle for the second launch pad at the SHAR Center completed the four-stage rocket connection to the building and successfully carried out the process of moving it from the web to the Hublical tower on Wednesday morning. The rocket was connected to the launch pad and prepared to conduct tests for four days.

The launch will see the launch of a 1,710 kg Radar Imaging Satellite (EOS – 04) satellite as well as two other small satellites. The Indian Institute of Space and Technology (IIST) will also launch the InspireSat-1, an INS-2B satellite jointly developed by India and Bhutan. However, this will mainly involve the introduction of a radar imaging satellite into the Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of 529 km above the Earth. This is a satellite launch. Used for climate research, agriculture, forestry, flood and disaster research. The Mission Readiness Review will be held on the 12th of this month.