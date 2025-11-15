issuance of slots for SADAREM certificates begins

Rajamahendravaram: Issuance of slots for special camps dedicated to issuing new SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment) certificates across the district commenced on Friday. Dr M Padma, Coordinator of District Hospital Services for East Godavari, confirmed the development in a statement.

She stated that assessments and screenings for SADAREM certificates will be conducted every Monday at Community Health Centres, and every Tuesday at Area Hospitals, District Hospitals, and Government General Hospitals. Regular slot allocations will also continue at DSH and DME hospitals.

Daily slots for SADAREM camps have been allocated for various types of disabilities.

At Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram, 30 slots are allocated for locomotor disability, 15 for visual, 30 for ENT, 10 for mental retardation, and 10 for mental illness. Area Hospital in Anaparthi is allocated 30 slots for locomotor disability, while Community Health Centre in Kovvur is allocated 15 slots for visual disability.

Dr Padma also mentioned that necessary measures have been taken to ensure doctors and technical staff are assigned for duty on the day of SADAREM camps at DSH hospitals, according to the official roster.