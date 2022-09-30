Issue error-free Aadhaar cards to help public avail of welfare schemes

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy underlined the need for enrolment of error-free Aadhaar to make everyone eligible for the government schemes. Addressing a one-day workshop on Aadhar enrolment meant for secretariat assistants and AP Seva representatives at the Collectorate, he said that as Aadhaar card became a very important document to get various government schemes, every care should be taken to ensure correct Aadhaar cards to the people.

He recalled they were receiving several representations from people regarding not getting government scheme benefits due to problems in Aadhaar card. While enrolment of details and during corrections, proper care should be taken in checking the names, date of birth, place of birth, he said. To facilitate easy access to Aadhaar enrolment the centres were set up at secretariats, he said and added as of now there were 72 such centres working in Chittoor district while another 84 have been working in Tirupati district.

Another 25 centres each for the two districts will come up in the coming days. It is the responsibility of concerned staff at the secretariats to provide error-free Aadhaar cards to the people and there should not be any complaints in this regard. Divisional development officers from Tirupati and Chittoor districts, digital assistants at secretariats and others attended the meeting.