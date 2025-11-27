istrict-level one-day sports meet held

Kurnool: As per the directions of the State Project Director, Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha, Amaravati, and in the presence of the District Education Officer (DEO) Y Samuel Paul, a district-level one-day sports meet was organised on Wednesday at 8:00 AM at the Outdoor Stadium near SBI (Main), Kurnool.

The event was conducted to select participants for the upcoming State and National-level Para Olympics competitions under the categories of Under-17 and Under-20, based on the prescribed standards for Children with Special Needs (CwSN).

A total of 180 children participated enthusiastically, accompanied by their parents as escorts, who expressed great encouragement and support.

During the sports meet, the participants showcased their abilities and talent in Throwball, Running, and Shot Put events. Students who secured first, second, and third positions were awarded medals and certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Y Samuel Paul stated that the government has been extending substantial support to differently-abled students and, as part of encouraging their diverse capabilities, these sports competitions are being organised to provide them a strong platform.

District Sports Officer Bhupathi Raju emphasized that children with special needs have significant opportunities and expressed confidence that they would reach greater heights in future.

Kurnool Mandal Education Officer Abdul Rahman advised that children should excel in every field with love and patience.

Para Olympics President Ellappa, AALSCO representative S Surendra Bapuji, and IERPs also participated in the programme.