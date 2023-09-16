It is a dark stage for democracy: Nara Brahmani

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Nara Brahmani said that unjustly arresting the man of development who created wealth and employment opportunities for the youth, a senior visionary leader like Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is a dark step for democracy. She said that she strongly condemns the harassment of a great man who honestly worked hard for the people.



A huge candle rally was held on Saturday night at AV Apparao Road in Rajamahendravaram to protest the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Hundreds of women under the leadership of Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Tejaswini, TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary, Adireddy Srinivas, Jyotula Nehru, Adireddy Apparao and others participated in this candle rally and expressed solidarity with Chandrababu.

She said that not only as a family member but also as a youth of this state, she is very sad. Brahmani said that if a leader like Chandrababu Naidu is facing this type of condition, then what about the common people's situation in this state? She questioned how the skills and jobs would come if the situation continued like this. Is Chandrababu's mistake in developing skills for lakhs of people and working hard to get them jobs in good companies? she asked emotionally.

She criticized the government for the lack of companies and jobs in Andhra Pradesh. They are spoiling the future of the youth by giving them ganja and liquor, she alleged.

It is said that millions of people all over the world are saddened by the injustice done to Chandrababu. She thanked all for the outpouring of support.

Brahmani said that they have faith in the justice system and that Chandrababu Naidu will soon be acquitted. She said that her family is suffering due to the political vendetta of the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. But she made it clear that they have faced many such hardships and will bravely face this too. In response to a question, she said that the Telugu Desam Party is their family and why are they alone when so many members are with them.

When a reporter mentioned that Lokesh would also be arrested, she said that whoever is arrested, will stand bravely and fight and win.