It is the time to discuss on declaration practice at Tirumala: say, Minister Kodali Nani

Tirumala: AP state civil supplies Minister Kodali Nani said that " it is the right time to discuss on declaration practice at Tirumala temple, it was meaningless to give the declaration by any person, in fact, everyone is coming for Srivari darshan with strong faith, no one come to Tirumala without faith on God Lord Venkateswar Swamy ". Especially no need to give declaration by the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his temple visit.

Speaking to media persons at Tirumala, on Wednesday the Minister stated that there was no clarity on declaration practice from when it was implemented in Tirumala temple, somebody is saying that it was introduced by Britishers and some others are telling that TTD board had introduced it many years ago.

In this connection Minister Nani came down heavily against the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP state chief Somu Veeraju over the recent political unrest which was created by their parties in the name of Tirumala declaration. Chandrababu Naidu is using the god for his selfish politics, in Tirumala, there is no need to give declaration by CM Jagan. As Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he will go to temples or churches or Mosques, because he was sworn as CM for protecting all religious faiths in the state.

And he charged that after Somu Veeraju taking the charge as AP state BJP President, attacks were increased on Hindu temples in the state. Both TDP and BJP are playing dramas for political mileage in the name of Tirumala temple declaration which linked with CM YS Jagan.