Just In
It is time to work for people of Andhra: Pawan
Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said his is the only party in the entire country which has won 100 per cent of the seats contested.
Addressing party workers here, he said the NDA will form a responsible government in Andhra Pradesh and the Jana Sena will ensure all the poll promises it made are honoured.
“This is the day of historic judgment. We have committed to the people of Andhra Pradesh that there will be a responsible government. The NDA government will honour it,” he said.
He further said JSP will not indulge in any vindictive politics against YSRCP. “I want Jana Sena leaders and cadres to remember that this is not the time to take revenge. This is the time to work for five crore people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said. He said he did not enter politics to earn money, but only to serve people.