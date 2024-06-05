  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

It is time to work for people of Andhra: Pawan

It is time to work for people of Andhra: Pawan
x
Highlights

Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said his is the only party in the entire country which has won 100 per cent of the seats contested.

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said his is the only party in the entire country which has won 100 per cent of the seats contested.

Addressing party workers here, he said the NDA will form a responsible government in Andhra Pradesh and the Jana Sena will ensure all the poll promises it made are honoured.

“This is the day of historic judgment. We have committed to the people of Andhra Pradesh that there will be a responsible government. The NDA government will honour it,” he said.

He further said JSP will not indulge in any vindictive politics against YSRCP. “I want Jana Sena leaders and cadres to remember that this is not the time to take revenge. This is the time to work for five crore people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said. He said he did not enter politics to earn money, but only to serve people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X