IT Minister calls for support for Visakha Garjana

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath exhorted the stakeholders to make the ensuing 'Visakha Garjana' in support of decentralisation a grand success. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the minister said elaborate arrangements were in place for the massive programme scheduled on 15th of this month. Earlier, he held discussions with MLA M Srinivasa Rao and other party leaders.

The IT Minister stated that the Visakha garjana has garnered a huge support of the farmers. "This apart, representatives from bar association and trade unions along with doctors, nursing staff and government employees are extending support to the rally. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to develop the state on all fronts through the three capitals proposal," the minister said.

Further, Amarnath made it clear that the appeal to halt Maha Padayatra taken out by Amaravati farmers would continue as it aims at blocking the development of the state. The minister reiterated that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is orchestrating the Maha Padayatra, should stop the farmers from marching ahead.

Responding to the comments made by the TDP and BJP leaders on the resignation letters submitted by the YSRCP MLAs in support of decentralisation, Amarnath pointed out that the leaders of both the parties look down upon North Andhra people and the region's representatives of the people.