IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath lays foundation stone for MSME Park

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district will soon gain the top position in the industrial sector in Andhra Pradesh, said IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Laying a foundation stone for the MSME Park to be set up in Koduru village of Anakapalli district on Sunday, Amarnath said the previous governments had neglected the development of the district and the YSRCP was bent on undoing their mistakes.

He informed that the decision to set up MSME Park in Anakapalli was taken only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. The minister stated that infrastructure is being provided at a cost of Rs 36 crore for the park and soon permission will be obtained from VMRDA to set up 200 plots in the park.

Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi said Anakapalli constituency would be made a model constituency in the industrial sector. District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti said such a big industrial estate is coming to the newly formed Anakapalli district. The Collector made it clear that the revenue department is ready to resolve department-related problems for those who give lands for the industrial

purpose.

Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated a Skill Development Centre (SDC) set up at Rebaka Polytechnic College. Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath said the SDCs will be set up in all the assembly constituencies. He said after three months of training, placement would be provided in various industrial organisations.