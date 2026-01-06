Management Development Programme for MSME Entrepreneurs

K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) conducted a five-day Management Development Programme (MDP) titled “Quality Management System and Export Documentation,” reaffirming its continued engagement with MSME entrepreneurs following the INDAM Conference. The programme was jointly organised with Career Raiser and witnessed participation from MSME owners representing diverse sectors, including manufacturing, services, consultancy, and education.

The MDP was jointly inaugurated by Istulkar, Joint Director, MSME Testing Centre; Deepa Raut, CEO, Career Raiser; and Ramnath Sarma, Head – MDP, K J Somaiya Institute of Management. The initiative aimed at equipping MSMEs with practical knowledge and systems required to scale operations and enhance global competitiveness.

Designed as a hands-on learning programme, the MDP focused on critical areas such as quality management systems, export documentation, logistics, digital supply chains, and internationalisation. The structured curriculum covered Lean Management and productivity tools, process quality techniques, export logistics and documentation, packaging for exports, digital export ecosystems, international market entry strategies, and government schemes available for MSMEs.

Sessions were conducted by KJSIM faculty along with experienced industry practitioners, including Kuvalekar, Director, Prasanna Rasayan; Dr. Sawant from Shruti Flexipack; Dr. Jakhere, Assistant Postmaster General, India Post; and Mr. Gujrati, former Director, MSME IDEMI Testing Centre. Experts also highlighted export facilitation initiatives such as India Post’s Dak Niryat Kendra, quality certifications like ZED, and the importance of product testing through accredited laboratories to improve access to global markets.

Speaking on the initiative, Raman Ramachandran, Dean & Director, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said, “MSMEs play a central role in India’s economic growth. Empowering entrepreneurs with practical knowledge, robust systems, and a global outlook is essential. This programme reflects KJSIM’s commitment to supporting MSME owners in building quality-driven, export-ready businesses.”

Participants reported gaining stronger clarity on export compliance and documentation, practical insights into quality and lean practices, awareness of government export facilitation initiatives, and strategies for expanding into digital and international markets.