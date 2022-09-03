IT Minister hits out at TDP chief Naidu

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for writing letters to the Union government at a time when the state is striding towards progress. Speaking to the media here on Friday on the occasion of YS Rajasekhara Reddy's death anniversary, he appealed to the Telugu Desam Party not to harm the state. The minister opined that Naidu has no right to live in the state and has to be exiled. Further, the minister alleged that the TDP chief is provoking the people and the party cadre to disturb the peace and harmony prevailing in the state.

Even with years of experience, Chandrababu Naidu did not have the slightest idea that people's decision depends on parties actions, pointed out Amarnath.

It does not matter if Naidu failed to participate in the development of the state, but the minister urged TDP leaders not to be immoral.

Explaining the party's future action plan, the minister said the YSRCP government is working towards winning 175 seats in 2024 polls. He said the promises given in the election manifesto would be implemented 100 percent and win 175 seats. He said that the YSRCP was the only government that has shown more development and welfare of the people than the promises assured.

Speaking on the three capitals issue, he said it was the government's policy and soon a new bill which will be acceptable to all is going to be introduced in the Assembly and that the move need not wait until the elections.