IT Minister inspects arrangements for CM’s visit

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma inspected arrangements made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath said the Sea Harrier Museum was established at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

“The museum serves as a unique platform for the tourists. In India, such a museum is made available in Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister will participate in a host of programmes, lay foundation stones for projects and unveil the statue of former Chief Minister of AP YS Rajasekhara Reddy at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Madhurawada,” the minister informed.

Sharing his views, Adimulapu Suresh said Sea Harrier Museum will be an added attraction for the tourists arriving from across the world. The Chief Minister is scheduled to lay foundation stones for the fish landing centre, Kapu Bhavan and unveil the statue of former Chief Minister of AP YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Madhurawada. In addition, the CM will also inaugurate an indoor sports arena at MVP Colony.