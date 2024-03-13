IT Minister performs bhumi puja for Kalavacharla Industrial Park

Rajamahendravaram: State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath participated in the bhumi puja programme of the industrial park to be build at a cost of Rs 60 crore under the leadership of Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja at Kalavacharla and unveiled the plaque.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath said around 5,000 people will get employment through 369 units that will be created in THE Industrial Park in the Rajanagaram constituency of East Godavari district.

He said that he has never seen a leader like Jakkampudi Raja who works hard for the people 24 hours. He said while Jagan is asking people to vote for development and welfare, Chandrababu Naidu is asking people to vote for alliances. Why Naidu, who has been the chief minister for 14 years could not show progress he has made and ask people to vote for him.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented welfare programmes without corruption with Rs 2.77 lakh crore. Naidu was criticised for borrowing Rs 2.5 lakh crore when he was the chief minister.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that he is very happy that efforts made to set up an industrial park with the determination to solve the unemployment problem in the constituency as much as possible are coming

to fruition. Along with the purchase of land here, the contribution made by Minister Amarnath for the grant of Rs 20 crore for infrastructure and the establishment of an industrial estate in an area of 100 acres is unforgettable. Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas said that the Jakkampudi family is a family dedicated to public service. He said that after Jaganmohan Reddy came to power, 358 industries were established in the state. Dulam Pedda, G Someswara Rao, Gurrala Jotsna and others were present.