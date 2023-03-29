It will become bridge if height reduced: CPI

Guntur: CPI national secretary K Narayana demanded that the State government must take steps to construct the Polavaram Project without reducing its height. He participated in a Samuhika Deeksha at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Narayana stated that if the project height is reduced, it will become a bridge. 'As a result, the lands downstream of the project will not get sufficient water and farmers would have to face problems. Similarly, the power projects will not get any water,' he said. He wondered why the BJP and YSRCP are not jointly working on the Polavaram Project. Instead of mounting pressure on the Centre, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

he criticised.

Congress, CPM and Jana Sena Party leaders visited the deeksha camp and extended their support.

PCC working president Mastan Vali stressed on the need to complete the Polavaram Project at the earliest. He said if this project is completed, problems of both drinking and irrigation will be solved from Srikakulam to Vijayawada.

CPM district secretary Pasam Rama Rao stressed on the need to take up combined agitation to mount pressure on the Centre for the construction of the Polavaram Project.

CPI district secretary

J Ajay Kumar, JSP leader Gade Venkateswara Rao visited the deeksha camp.