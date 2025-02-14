Itchapuram police seize liquor worth Rs 1.95 lakh

Srikakulam: Itchapuram rural police seized liquor bottles worth Rs 1.95 lakh in Itchapuram mandal on Thursday. According to police, while the Itchapuram rural police conducting vehicles checks on the national highway at Tippanaputtiga junction in Itchapuram mandal, they noticed a Mahindra van and searched it. They found 1,632 bottles each containing 180 ml liquor and 120 bottles each with 750 ml liquor.

The liquor was purchased by one Babu Rao at a wine shop at Kothari junction in Itchapuram mandal and was intended to be distributed to belt shops at different villages in the mandal. The police arrested the driver of the vehicle and purchaser of the liquor and launched an investigation.

Police intensified vigil to prevent belt shops and warned the licensed wine shop owners and belt shop runners.

SP K V Maheswar Reddy lauded the police on seizure of a large number of liquor bottles.