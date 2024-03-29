It’s not a cakewalk for Anam in Atmakuru

Nellore: It seems victory in Atmakuru Assembly constituency is not an easy task for TDP as party candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is facing a tough time.

He will face defeat unless he secures wholehearted support from the leaders of Kamma community like former Atmakuru MLA Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu (1994 and 2004), Bollineni Krishnama Naidu (1999) and TDP Atmakuru in-charge Guturu Kannababu and most importantly former Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy in the ensuing elections.

Kammas are the most populous community in Atmakuru, Chejerla, AS Peta, Sangam Anantha Sagaram mandals.

Despite Kammas being deciding factor, members from Anam family got elected four times. Anam Sanjeeva Reddy, paternal uncle of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, won in 1958 and 1962, Anam Venkata Reddy, father of Ramanarayana Reddy, got elected in 1983 and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in 2009 elections. This was all past

After lost to YSRCP nominee Mekapati Goutham Reddy in 2014 as Congress candidate with a big margin, Ramanarayana Reddy totally neglected his followers and important leaders in the constituency. With no support from him, his past followers went over to Mekapatis clan and are now working for Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

Following negative feedback on his winning chances in Atmakuru, sources say he asked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to allot

Venkatagiri ticket to him, but he rejected the request as former MLA Kurukondal Ramakrishna’s daughter Lakshmi Sai Priya has

been decided as party candidate there.

Against this backdrop, Ramanarayana Reddy has no option but to seek support of Kammas c and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, who had strong grip in Marripadu mandal once part of Udayagiri constituency.

It is learnt that after quitting YSRCP, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (former YSRCP Udayagiri MLA) is working for the

victory of TDP in Atmakuru and Udayagiri as per the

directions of TDP high

command.